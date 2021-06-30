Tekla Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. 5,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 2.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

