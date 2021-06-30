Tekla Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.29. The stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $181.17 and a 1 year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,402. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

