Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $29,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after buying an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,786,000 after buying an additional 171,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE WAT traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $342.02. 6,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,290. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.41. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $176.44 and a 52-week high of $349.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.