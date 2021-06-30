Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 166,896 I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,089,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of I-Mab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,016,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in I-Mab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 877,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in I-Mab by 17.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,992,000 after acquiring an additional 109,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMAB traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.66. 11,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.33. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

