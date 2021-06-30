Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 1,571,165 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,571,165 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $56,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 27,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 137,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.86. 174,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

