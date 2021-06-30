Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Short Interest Update

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the May 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,687. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 191.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 4.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.