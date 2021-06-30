Telefônica Brasil S.A. Announces — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0637 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of VIV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 1,284,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,112. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

