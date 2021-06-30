Telefônica Brasil S.A. Announces — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0637 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of VIV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 1,284,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,112. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
