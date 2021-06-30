Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TLGHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of TLGHY stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

