Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TLGHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of TLGHY stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

