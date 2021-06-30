Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.