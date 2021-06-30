Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Down 97.1% in June

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TKOI remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 322,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,217. Telkonet has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. Telkonet had a negative return on equity of 1,398.32% and a negative net margin of 40.33%.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

