Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TME shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 186,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,726. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

