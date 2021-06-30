Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Down to $19.40

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $18.92. Tenneco shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 3,553 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 186,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $2,008,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 381,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $4,164,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,219,952 shares of company stock valued at $37,253,115. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 196.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

