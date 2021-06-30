Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Down to $19.40

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $18.92. Tenneco shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 3,553 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00.
In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 186,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $2,008,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 381,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $4,164,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,219,952 shares of company stock valued at $37,253,115. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 196.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
