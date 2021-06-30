Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,982 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Teradyne worth $27,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,143. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

