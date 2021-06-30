TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.89. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 12,400 shares.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.82 million and a PE ratio of -11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.17.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

