Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 224.60 ($2.93). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 222.85 ($2.91), with a volume of 10,530,100 shares traded.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. The firm has a market cap of £17.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other news, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 44,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88). Also, insider Steve Golsby bought 8,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,368 ($25,304.42). Insiders have bought 72,195 shares of company stock worth $16,667,462 in the last quarter.

Tesco Company Profile (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

