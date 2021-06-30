Tesla’s (TSLA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $180.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $466.57.

Shares of TSLA opened at $680.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $635.80. Tesla has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,419 shares of company stock worth $76,913,138. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

