Tesoro Resources Limited (ASX:TSO) Insider Purchases A$142,000.00 in Stock

Tesoro Resources Limited (ASX:TSO) insider Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$142,000.00 ($101,428.57).

Tesoro Resources Company Profile

Tesoro Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource projects in Chile. Its flagship property is the El Zorro gold project covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northern Chile. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

