The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Sean Ellis Sells 5,575 Shares of Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider Sean Ellis sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,612 ($60.26), for a total value of £257,119 ($335,927.62).

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,683 ($61.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £137.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The firm has a market cap of £5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,298.20 ($69.22).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.