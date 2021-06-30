The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 39.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,589 shares of company stock valued at $45,401,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,034.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,087.91. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.32 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

