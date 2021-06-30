The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Up to $46.51

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.51, but opened at $47.84. The Buckle shares last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 3,872 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The Buckle’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,492 shares of company stock worth $3,256,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 154.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

