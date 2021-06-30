The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 780.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:CHN opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

