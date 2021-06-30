The Macerich Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 21,109 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 771% compared to the typical volume of 2,424 put options.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,105. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter valued at $29,679,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Macerich by 41.4% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $20,847,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Truist upped their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

