The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Soma Equity Partners LP

Soma Equity Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250,000 shares during the quarter. The New York Times makes up approximately 2.8% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Soma Equity Partners LP owned approximately 1.49% of The New York Times worth $126,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in The New York Times by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The New York Times by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The New York Times by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The New York Times by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of The New York Times stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. 11,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,187. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

