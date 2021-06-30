The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

The New York Times has raised its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of The New York Times stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 880,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,436. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36. The New York Times has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.