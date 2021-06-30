The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 160.2% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 843.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The North West from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The North West from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on The North West from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The North West stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294. The North West has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

