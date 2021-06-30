The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.80

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SCIN stock opened at GBX 804.20 ($10.51) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 801.88. The stock has a market cap of £533.93 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The Scottish Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 657.31 ($8.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 847.20 ($11.07).

About The Scottish Investment Trust

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

