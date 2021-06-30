The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71. 6,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 1,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMUUY. Citigroup raised shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get The Siam Commercial Bank Public alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.3069 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMUUY)

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.