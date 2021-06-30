The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st. Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

