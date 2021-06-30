The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to post sales of $261.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.50 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $139.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total value of $1,316,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,633,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total value of $19,628,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,632,272.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,974 shares of company stock valued at $50,906,235 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. 105,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,547,326. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.49. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $625.81.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

