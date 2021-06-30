The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $85.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTD. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.62.
Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $79.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $625.81. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $97.28.
In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total transaction of $8,892,932.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,468 shares in the company, valued at $13,633,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,974 shares of company stock valued at $50,906,235 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
