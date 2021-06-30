The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $85.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTD. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.62.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $79.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $625.81. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total transaction of $8,892,932.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,468 shares in the company, valued at $13,633,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,974 shares of company stock valued at $50,906,235 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

