Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.48

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 21196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

TBPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

The stock has a market cap of $949.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.21.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 621,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after buying an additional 171,761 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 94,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

