TheStreet Downgrades Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) to D+

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.41 million, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. Analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 341,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after buying an additional 1,231,346 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 471,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 145,567 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 641,486 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

