Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $56,396.29 and $25,253.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 75.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00405211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

