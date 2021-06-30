Tidex Token Price Down 6.9% This Week (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00170287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.48 or 0.99472784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.