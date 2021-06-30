Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Holdings Cut by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $5,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $3,389,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

