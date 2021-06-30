Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 79,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 108,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24.

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

In other news, Director David C. Mathewson acquired 350,000 shares of Timberline Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.