TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,839 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of TimkenSteel worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $12,701,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NYSE:TMST opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.09. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

