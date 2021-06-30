Tornado Cash (TORN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.15 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $39.29 million and $3.15 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $44.45 or 0.00123087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00170287 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.48 or 0.99472784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,764 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

