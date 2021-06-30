Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$54.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.75 to C$54.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRMLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $27.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $28.14.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.