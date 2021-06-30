Traders Purchase High Volume of Entegris Call Options (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,728 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,134% compared to the average volume of 464 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $123.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.83. Entegris has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

