Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,109 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,478% compared to the typical volume of 197 put options.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $70.69 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

