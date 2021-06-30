Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 34,159 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,159 shares during the period. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 1.0% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:NJAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,260. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.