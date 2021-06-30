Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $16.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 390,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 288,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $68.32. 5,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,052. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $70.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

