Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $8.46 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. 3M comprises 1.5% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.19. 132,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,534. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

