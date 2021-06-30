Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10,249.0% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 284,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after buying an additional 281,847 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,738,000 after buying an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 44,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 568,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after buying an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.67. 2,119,955 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.55.

