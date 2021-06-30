Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.64. Transocean shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 215,707 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Perestroika purchased 3,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 29.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Transocean by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Transocean by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 93,501 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 979.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

