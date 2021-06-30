TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Down 89.3% in June

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TANNZ stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $26.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09.

