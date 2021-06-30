TRAXIA (TM2) Market Capitalization Achieves $140,034.80

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. One TRAXIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $140,034.80 and approximately $555.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded up 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00173636 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,721.92 or 0.99923368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

