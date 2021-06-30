Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,838,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,103,000 after buying an additional 1,428,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,790 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCUL opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

