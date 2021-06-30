Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.93.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

